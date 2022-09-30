Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,048 shares of company stock valued at $93,124,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $390.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

