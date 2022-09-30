Veriti Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

