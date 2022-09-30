Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 126,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.