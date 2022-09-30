Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 13,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

