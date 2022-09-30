Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

