Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,894.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

