Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €128.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HBH opened at €61.85 ($63.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a one year high of €140.10 ($142.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.94 and its 200-day moving average is €93.37.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

