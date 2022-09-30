Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $45.18 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

