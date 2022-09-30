Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,625.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,160.8% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,911.3% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,891.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,170.6% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.