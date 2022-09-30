Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 4,907 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

