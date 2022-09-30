Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.