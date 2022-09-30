Western Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $189.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.