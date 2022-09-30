Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

