Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 205,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

