Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $112.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

