Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

