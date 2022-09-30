Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -200.33 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

