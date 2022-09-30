YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,932.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 228,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

