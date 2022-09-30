Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,886.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

