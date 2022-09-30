Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.