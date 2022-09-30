Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

