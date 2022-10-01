11,727 Shares in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

