2,104 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ManTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

