AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIU opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

