Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $504.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Adagio Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $2,700,163.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,248,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,726,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

