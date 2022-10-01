Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.27.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
