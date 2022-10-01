Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.27.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

