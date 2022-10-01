Adviser Investments LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 334,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 50.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

