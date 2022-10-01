Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $386.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.55. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.09.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
