AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Performance

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $518,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AeroClean Technologies

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of AeroClean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

