Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
AEMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
