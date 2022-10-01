Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

About Affinity Bancshares

AFBI opened at $14.61 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.