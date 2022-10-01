Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

AEM stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

