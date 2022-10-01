AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,692.00. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.03.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

