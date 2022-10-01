Akumin (AKU) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.65% -22.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akumin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 136 718 1614 30 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 63.45%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 101.03%. Given Akumin’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Akumin and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.60 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $57.33 million -0.06

Akumin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s peers have a beta of -1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin peers beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

