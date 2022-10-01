Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $264.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.93. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

