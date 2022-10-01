Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 270.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

