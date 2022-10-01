Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

