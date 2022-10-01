Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

