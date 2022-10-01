Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.