Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signify Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 270.3% in the second quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $488,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,048.7% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 96.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

