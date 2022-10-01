Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.95.

ATUS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

