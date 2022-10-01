American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

