American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 3rd

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 3rd.

AVCT stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

