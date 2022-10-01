Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

