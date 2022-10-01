Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. Analog Devices has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

