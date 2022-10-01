Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Amundi raised its stake in Comerica by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 132,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 71,059 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,732,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

