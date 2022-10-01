Analysts Set Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Proterra Stock Down 6.7 %

Proterra stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

