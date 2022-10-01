Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

