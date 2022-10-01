Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 209,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 259,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 65,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 153.1% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

