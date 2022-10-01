Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust CO. of NH

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Down 3.0 %
AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.