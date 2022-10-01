Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust CO. of NH

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 3.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.